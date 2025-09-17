Magnitude 2.6 earthquake jolts Ocotillo Wells, California

+ ↺ − 16 px

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the area near Ocotillo Wells, California, Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor struck at 9:46 p.m., originating 4 miles below the surface, with its epicenter located about 6 miles east of Ocotillo Wells.

Over the last week, there have been four quakes of magnitude 2.5 or above centered nearby. The strongest, a 3.6 magnitude quake, jolted close to Pine Valley three days ago.

