Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake jolts Ocotillo Wells, California

  • World
  • Share
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake jolts Ocotillo Wells, California
Image: U.S. Geological Survey

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the area near Ocotillo Wells, California, Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor struck at 9:46 p.m., originating 4 miles below the surface, with its epicenter located about 6 miles east of Ocotillo Wells.

Over the last week, there have been four quakes of magnitude 2.5 or above centered nearby. The strongest, a 3.6 magnitude quake, jolted close to Pine Valley three days ago.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      