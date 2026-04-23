Sri Lanka probes $2.5M theft by hackers

The funds were part of a bilateral debt repayment to Australia - with a settlement due in September 2025, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities believe the diversion took place sometime in January, though details are only now emerging.

Harshana Suriyapperuma, the finance ministry secretary, told media on Thursday: "Even though Sri Lanka had made the due payments, the cyber criminals had intervened and diverted it to other bank accounts, instead of the intended recipient."

He said four senior officers at the Public Debt Management Office had been suspended and that they were seeking assistance from foreign law enforcement agencies.

Details of how the hackers managed to steal the money are not clear, but investigators believed hackers tampered with email-based payment instructions in the sovereign debt payment process.

Sri Lankan officials detected the missing $2.5m only after the Australian creditor complained that the debt payment had not been received.

Deputy finance minister Anil Jayantha Fernando said the extent of the cyber heist became clearer after the cyber criminals attempted to make another payment due to India, raising suspicions over altered bank account details.