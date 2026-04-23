Kenya sees progress in fight against malaria despite funding gaps

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Kenya's fight against malaria has seen a five-percent drop in cases between 2023 and 2025 despite financial shortages, a government official said on Thursday.

"Over the past decade, prevalence has dropped from 8 percent to 6 percent while mortality has fallen by 32 percent in 2025," said Mary Muriuki, principal secretary for public health and professional standards in the Ministry of Health, during a briefing in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, ahead of World Malaria Day to be observed on Saturday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Muriuki noted that by 2024, Kenya recorded an estimated 4.2 million malaria cases, adding that despite recent progress, approximately 75 percent of the population remains at risk of contracting the tropical disease.

Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, acting World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Kenya, noted that mosquito resistance to insecticides and funding constraints have undermined the malaria fight in high-endemic counties.

She hailed Kenya for adopting the new WHO recommendations, including dual-active insecticide-treated nets, vaccines, and the innovative multiple first-line treatments to revitalize the battle against malaria.

Malaria accounts for 18 percent of outpatient visits in Kenya's public health facilities, placing a considerable burden on both households and the health system, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.

The heaviest toll continues to fall on children under five and pregnant women, worsening their health outcomes, poverty, inequality, and marginalization.

News.Az