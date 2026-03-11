Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Canberra, southeast NSW

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Boorowa, New South Wales, just after 7:00 PM on March 11, 2026, and was widely felt across Canberra and much of south-east NSW.

Residents reported feeling the tremor across the region, though no immediate damage or injuries have been confirmed. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The earthquake highlights the seismic activity potential in south-east Australia, reminding communities to stay aware of safety measures during tremors.

News.Az