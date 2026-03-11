Australia closes embassy in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has temporarily closed its embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, as well as its consulate in Dubai, citing growing security risks to diplomatic staff, Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed, News.Az reports.

According to the Australian government, the decision was taken due to the deteriorating security environment in the Middle East as regional tensions continue to escalate. Authorities said the safety of diplomatic personnel and Australian citizens remains the top priority.

At the same time, Canberra has intensified efforts to evacuate its nationals from the region. Since the start of the conflict, more than 3,200 Australians have been repatriated using 23 commercial evacuation flights, organized in coordination with partner governments and airlines.

The Australian government also confirmed that seven Iranian women footballers have been granted humanitarian visas, allowing them to enter Australia for safety reasons. Officials said the decision reflects Australia’s commitment to supporting individuals facing potential danger amid the ongoing crisis.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong noted that the closures are temporary and will be reviewed depending on the security situation. Diplomatic services for Australians in the region will continue to be provided remotely or through alternative missions where possible.

