Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Taiwan
- 08 Oct 2025 08:52
- 08 Oct 2025 09:18
- 1036392
- World
Photo: Reuters
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was registered in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 07:52 local time [23:52 GMT], the island’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) says, News.az reports citing TASS.
According to the agency, the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 7 km west of Hualien City, the administrative center of the county. The hypocenter was at a depth of 6.1 km.
No information about casualties or damage has been reported.