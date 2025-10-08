Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was registered in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 07:52 local time [23:52 GMT], the island’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) says, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to the agency, the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 7 km west of Hualien City, the administrative center of the county. The hypocenter was at a depth of 6.1 km.

No information about casualties or damage has been reported.

