Magnum accuses former Ben & Jerry’s chair of misconduct

The corporate conflict surrounding Ben & Jerry’s escalated after parent company The Magnum Ice Cream Company accused the brand’s former board chair of serious misconduct, as most independent directors were pushed off the board.

According to a filing in a U.S. District Court in New York, Magnum said Anuradha Mittal, former chair of Ben & Jerry’s board, was removed in December after being deemed unfit to serve. The company alleged that an audit by Ernst & Young into the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation raised concerns over conflicts of interest, claiming the foundation issued grants to organizations linked to trustees who received compensation or benefits, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Magnum also said the once eight-member independent board has now been reduced to just two directors, after remaining members declined to certify compliance with Magnum’s business integrity code and complete mandatory compliance training. The only current board members are Ben & Jerry’s CEO and a former Unilever appointee.

Mittal rejected the accusations, calling the board removals a “midnight purge” designed to undermine Ben & Jerry’s independent oversight and social mission. The foundation said it has become “collateral damage” in the corporate dispute.

The legal battle traces back to 2021, when Ben & Jerry’s announced it would stop selling products in Israeli-occupied West Bank settlements, triggering a long-running dispute with its corporate owners. Unilever spun off its ice cream division into Magnum in December, retaining a minority stake.

Magnum said it remains committed to supporting the Ben & Jerry’s brand and plans to establish a refreshed board with a majority of independent directors.

News.Az