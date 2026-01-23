President Aliyev shares video from Board of Peace Charter - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video highlighting his participation in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos.

The video, published on the Azerbaijani leader’s official social media accounts, features moments from the ceremony as well as his meeting with the President of the United States, News.Az reports.

The post is captioned: “President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter and his meeting with the U.S. President (Davos, January 22, 2026)”.

