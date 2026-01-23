Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev shares video from Board of Peace Charter - VIDEO

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Aliyev shares video from Board of Peace Charter - VIDEO
Photo: President Ilham Aliyev's X account

President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video highlighting his participation in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos.

The video, published on the Azerbaijani leader’s official social media accounts, features moments from the ceremony as well as his meeting with the President of the United States, News.Az reports.

The post is captioned: “President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter and his meeting with the U.S. President (Davos, January 22, 2026)”.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      