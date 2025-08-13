Man charged with murder of pregnant woman and partner in Melbourne

+ ↺ − 16 px

A homeless man has been charged with the alleged murder of a pregnant woman and her partner in Victoria, Australia.

Police were called Monday evening to a unit in Melbourne’s south-east, where they found the bodies of Athena Georgopoulos, 39, who was five months pregnant, and her partner Andrew Gunn, 50. Both victims suffered fatal injuries, with Gunn reportedly decapitated, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Ross Judd, 34, was arrested several hours later at a train station about 7 km from the scene. He appeared in court Wednesday, charged with two counts of murder. Prosecutors were granted 10 more weeks to prepare their evidence, citing case complexity and delays in the victims’ autopsies.

Police said the attack appears targeted. Homicide squad detective Dean Thomas confirmed that Judd was known to the address and that authorities are not seeking any additional suspects. Graffiti outside the unit with words like “betrayal” and “enough is enough” is also under investigation for potential relevance to the case.

Judd was remanded in custody, and the case has been adjourned until January 2026.

News.Az