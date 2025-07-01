News.az
News
Victoria
Tag:
Victoria
Emergency warnings as bushfires rage across Victoria, Australia
07 Jan 2026-10:04
Former Australian MP Katie Allen dies aged 59
23 Dec 2025-14:33
Australia’s Queensland and Victoria face power outages after severe storms
27 Oct 2025-11:24
Australia offers $1 million bounty for suspect in police killings
06 Sep 2025-15:31
Search for armed fugitive in Victoria enters fifth day as weather hampers efforts
30 Aug 2025-10:15
Australian school bus crash kills girl, injures 11 others
27 Aug 2025-11:18
Two police officers killed in Australia shooting
26 Aug 2025-08:49
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman and partner in Melbourne
13 Aug 2025-11:41
Meteor lights up Australian night sky -
VIDEO
11 Aug 2025-10:25
Melbourne Childcare worker charged in major child abuse scandal: Over 1,200 children may be affected
01 Jul 2025-14:46
