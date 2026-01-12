Yandex metrika counter

Man injured in Hong Kong after first-floor flat explosion

  • World
  • Share
Man injured in Hong Kong after first-floor flat explosion
Photo: SCMP

A man was seriously injured after an explosion at a first-floor flat at 43 Pak Tai Street in Kowloon City on Monday evening.

Police said the man plunged to the ground following the blast at around 6:40 pm. He remained conscious and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Authorities reported a twisted metal window frame lying a few metres from him, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The seven-storey building, built in 1960, has three flats on each floor. Police and emergency teams are currently responding to the incident.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      