Man injured in Hong Kong after first-floor flat explosion

A man was seriously injured after an explosion at a first-floor flat at 43 Pak Tai Street in Kowloon City on Monday evening.

Police said the man plunged to the ground following the blast at around 6:40 pm. He remained conscious and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei. Authorities reported a twisted metal window frame lying a few metres from him, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

The seven-storey building, built in 1960, has three flats on each floor. Police and emergency teams are currently responding to the incident.

News.Az