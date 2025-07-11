King Charles ‘unwise’ to mention borders at state banquet, says Reform UK’s Richard Tice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice has criticized King Charles for referencing border issues and irregular migration during his state banquet speech in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, calling the remarks “unwise” and suggesting Queen Elizabeth would have handled the topic more cautiously.

In an interview, Tice said the late monarch “would’ve been much more careful” and questioned whether King Charles had even read the speech before delivering it. “I think it was unwise of the King to tread there. It’s the role of the political class to debate that sort of thing,” he said, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The controversy stems from a passage in King Charles’ banquet address at Windsor Castle earlier this week, where he stated that “challenges know no borders” and emphasized the need for joint action on complex threats, including irregular migration across the English Channel.

Tice also criticized the lack of invitation for Reform UK figures to the high-profile event, which was attended by senior royals and celebrities including Mick Jagger and Elton John. “We are a serious part of the political debate and that just can’t be denied,” he said.

The interview followed Reform UK’s high-profile recruitment of former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry. Tice claimed many Tory MPs are “closet Lib Dems” and repeated his party’s firm stance against any electoral pact with the Conservatives: “Why would you do a deal with a party that’s disappearing down the plughole?”

Asked about frequent visits to his partner Isabel Oakeshott in Dubai, Tice defended his commitment to parliamentary duties and praised the UAE’s efficiency despite its autocratic system. “I’m a massive advocate for democracy... but I want a democracy that works,” he said.

News.Az