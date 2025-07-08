Man shot during police raid in Kent county, bomb squad called

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major police operation unfolded Monday evening, in the village of Hollingbourne, Kent, after officers attempted to carry out an arrest near the Park Gate Inn pub.

Armed officers, the British Army’s bomb disposal unit, and counterterrorism teams were dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Daily Express.

During the operation, a police firearm was discharged, and a man sustained serious, life-changing injuries. He was transported to a hospital in London and remains under medical care.

A 100-metre cordon was set up around the area, and residents were told to evacuate for safety. Police also closed off a section of the A20, causing major traffic disruptions. The operation prompted visible activity from forensics teams, armored vehicles, and the National Crime Agency.

Initial reports suggest the incident may have involved a potential explosive threat, although full details are yet to be confirmed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an independent investigation, which Kent Police is assisting. The motive behind the arrest, the identity of the suspect, and whether any explosives were found have not yet been officially released.

News.Az