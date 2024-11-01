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Police Operation
Tag:
Police Operation
Turkish police detain 13 suspects over IS links
17 Feb 2026-12:14
Türkiye detains 305 suspects in major anti-drug raids
10 Feb 2026-15:52
Türkiye detains over 140 in nationwide drug raids
09 Feb 2026-10:33
Sydney police intercept car, arrest multiple suspects -
VIDEO
18 Dec 2025-12:22
Man shot during police raid in Kent county, bomb squad called
08 Jul 2025-13:27
Azerbaijan detains Russian nationals suspected of drug trafficking, online fraud –
VIDEO
01 Jul 2025-15:45
Over 100 gang members killed in Haiti police operation
12 Jun 2025-12:42
Central Edinburgh sealed off after Serious pedestrian accident
03 Nov 2024-15:56
French police operation claims two lives in New Caledonia
19 Sep 2024-11:45
Explosion rocks Germany’s Cologne, police operation underway -
VIDEO
16 Sep 2024-12:01
Latest News
US blocks 14 vessels in 72 hours, CENTCOM reports
4 medics killed in Israeli strikes on ambulance crews, Lebanese authorities claim
Carnival cruise faces $300K lawsuit for over-serving alcohol
Anthropic introduces Claude Opus 4.7
Lebanese president declines talks with Israeli PM
Saudi Arabia offers $8B aid to Pakistan amid UAE debt issues
Charles Schwab reveals plans to launch spot crypto trading
Google in talks with Pentagon on classified AI deal
Microsoft and Stellantis launch 5-year AI plan
Byd sales surge in Japan as overseas deliveries top 50% of global total
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