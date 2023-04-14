Man suspected of leaking secret US documents appears in court

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard suspected of leaking highly classified military intelligence records online made his initial appearance before a federal judge in Boston on Friday, News.az reports citing BBC.

Jack Douglas Teixeira of North Dighton, Massachusetts, was arrested by the FBI at his home on Thursday without incident.

The leaked classified documents at the heart of the investigation were posted online on a social media website in March and perhaps earlier, but news of their existence did not come to light until it was reported by the New York Times last week.

