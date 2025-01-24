Massive explosion at Indian ordnance factory in kills eight

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least eight people were killed and seven others injured in a massive explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra, India, on Friday.

The blast took place around 10:30 a.m. local time at the factory in Bhandara district, about 830 km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra. Firefighters rushed to the spot to contain the situation, News.az reports, citing Xinhua. The explosion caused the roof of the factory to collapse and trap the workers.Authorities have brought in an excavator to remove the debris and look for the trapped ones. The injured were removed to the hospital in ambulances.Reports said the sound of the blast was heard in a five-km radius.

News.Az