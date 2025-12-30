Massive fire destroys Sydney furniture factory - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A furniture factory in Sydney’s south-west has been completely destroyed by a massive fire.

More than 60 firefighters with 20 fire trucks were dispatched to the factory, located between Claremont Avenue and Beresford Avenue in Greenacre, just before 3 pm on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) reported that limited water supply posed a significant challenge as crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell noted that the building’s high fuel load, including spirits and thinners used for painting and lacquering furniture, caused the blaze to escalate rapidly.

“The fire really got going very quickly,” he said. “There was a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the building, and the fire was spreading to neighboring properties.”

Commissioner Fewtrell confirmed that the factory suffered a partial roof collapse and major damage to some brick walls, ultimately resulting in the complete destruction of the building.

A truck next to the factory was destroyed by the fire.

The blaze's intensity meant some adjoining businesses were partially fire-damaged, with the extent of the destruction yet to be determined.

Commissioner Fewtrell praised the efforts of firefighters who managed to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby tyre factory while they battled issues with water supply.

