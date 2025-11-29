Fire at Kozhikode Hospital, all patients evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday morning, prompting the safe evacuation of several patients. The blaze began around 9:30 a.m. on the ninth floor, where installation work was underway.

Fire and Rescue Services said the incident was likely caused by a short circuit in the AC plant. The flames were brought under control within an hour, and no injuries were reported. Multiple rescue units from across the city assisted at the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hospital staff followed safety protocols and executed a rapid, coordinated evacuation that prevented the fire from spreading to other floors, including critical care areas. Officials said a full safety audit will be conducted, and the Electrical Inspectorate is expected to inspect the building to confirm the cause.

News.Az