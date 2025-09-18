How to get the deal?

McDonald's to offer 50-cent Double Cheeseburger: How to get the deal?

There's no such thing as a free lunch, but two quarters for a cheeseburger is pretty close, News.az reports citing Usa Today.

McDonald's is offering a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger on Sept. 18 to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

The offer will be available exclusively through the McDonald's app, the company said in a news release provided to USA TODAY.

The burger behemoth offered the same deal for National Cheeseburger Day last year and called it "one of our most popular offers" in the news release.

McDonald's Double Cheeseburger has two beef patties, American cheese, pickles, chopped onions, and is dressed with ketchup and mustard, according to the company's website. The cheeseburger is a part of the Buy One, Add One for $1 deal. This is included in the new McValue menu offerings.

What is National Cheeseburger Day?

The unofficial holiday is held annually on Sept. 18. It celebrates one of the most popular meals in American cuisine, coming in sixth in YouGov's poll of the most popular dishes in the country. The polling firm found that, as of a 2021 poll, cheese was the most popular topping for hamburgers.

In addition to McDonald's, other chains and restaurants will be offering deals.

News.Az