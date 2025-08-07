Shooting incident at McDonald’s in Ukraine - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tense situation unfolded today near the McDonald’s restaurant on Smilyanska Street in Cherkasy, where an armed man barricaded himself inside the fast-food outlet. Authorities responded swiftly, evacuating staff and customers to ensure their safety.

Zoya Vovk, spokesperson for the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Cherkasy region, confirmed the presence of the armed individual and urged the public to avoid the area while the operation is ongoing, News.Az reports, citing Ukraine News Agency.

The man shot himself and was hospitalized, law enforcement sources told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This man locked himself in the toilet and injured himself. He is currently hospitalized," the agency's source said.

It was previously reported that Cherkasy police were working at the scene of a shooting at a restaurant in the city center: a man with a gun was inside the premises. Police evacuated visitors and staff.

News.Az