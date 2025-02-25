Medical helicopter crashes in US

A Novant AirLink Helicopter has crashed near the New Hanover/Pender County line on Holly Shelter Rd. Photo: WECT

A medical helicopter crashed in the US State of North Carolina on Monday evening.



Three crew members were recovered from the helicopter and taken to hospital for evaluation, News.Az reports, citing US media.

No patients were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, and no fatalities have been reported.

The crash occurred near Sidbury Road and Island Creek Drive close to the Pender-New Hanover county line, according to the news station WWAYTV3.

The station added that the aircraft was a Novant Health AirLink helicopter. Details of the make and model of the helicopter are not yet available.

Novant Health spokesman Julian March said: "We are focused on the well-being of the flight crew, their families and our team members.

"We are still in the initial response and information gathering phase at this time and have limited information to share. We appreciate the prompt assistance from all area first responders who are assisting us tonight."

News.Az