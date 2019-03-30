Mehriban Aliyeva: Azerbaijan is a modern country, open to world

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with spouses of the heads of diplomatic missions in Baku.

Noting that she is glad to meet with spouses of the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva said:

"Dear ladies, dear friends, dear Madame ambassadors,

I am very glad to see you all here and extend my most sincere welcome to all of you. Though it’s quite late, but I am very pleased to celebrate the Novruz Bayrami with you here. The spring holiday, this is Novruz holiday in our country, and it is considered as the holiday of light, abundance, kindness, and this is the period when the nature is awakening and spring is coming. In accordance with our Azerbaijani traditions we have our family members, our friends that are sitting with us together behind the table of Novruz to celebrate. And our today`s meeting is, of course, a sign of friendship and mutual respect.

Dear friends, I would like to congratulate you all on the occasion of Novruz holiday. Let me also congratulate your families, wish you good health and success to you as well as peace and prosperity to the countries that you represent.

For a while you’ve been living in Baku and I think that you have had a time to study our country and love it. Baku is today seen as one of the most beautiful cities of the world and our capital is the embodiment of this linkage between the East and the West. On the one hand it is the harmony of modernity and ancient times. Azerbaijan has rich history and culture as well as traditions. At the same time, Azerbaijan is a modern country that is open to the world. This is the peace loving country that, of course, cherishes these principles of cooperation and development all over the world.

Azerbaijan is also the country where we have many religions and minorities. Throughout the centuries they have been living together side by side and Azerbaijan has been, of course, the land of tolerance. And today these principles of tolerance and multiculturalism sit just in the heart of Azerbaijani policies. This is also the sentiment that we have all in our hearts. And I do believe that you have, of course, seen the most principal richness of our country. These are the Azerbaijanis that are so different by their kindness, their hospitality and their ability to make friends. And I hope after you complete your mission and return to your countries you will still have the very best of your impressions about our country, and do not forget to come visit our country again.

Dear ladies, this year of 2019 is a good, successful start for us. We have implemented many reforms in all spheres, economic and social. We are also making very bold steps to ensure the best of our development, successful development for the future of Azerbaijan.

And we are very pleased to see the increasing number of foreign embassies and offices in our country. In total, today we have 65 diplomatic offices in our country. We have thirteen offices of international organizations and four consulates general. With the countries that you represent, Azerbaijan has established a very good cooperation on the basis of mutual interest. Today, Azerbaijan is known as a very reliable partner on the international scene.

Dear ladies, I would like to use this opportunity also to note your particular activities. I express my deep thanks to all of you for your contribution to the development of friendly relations between your countries and my country as well as your generous support to the projects implemented in humanitarian and social areas.

I think when we speak about establishing sincere relations between countries and peoples around the world nothing can replace the diplomacy of being human, humanity, kindness and sincerity. And for all these I would like to express my deep gratitude to you.

Dear ladies, may this spring be happy and full of life for all of you. I wish good health and happiness to you and your families, and peace and prosperity to the countries that you represent. Thank you and once again welcome."

Wife of Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alla Leuka said that it is honor for her to address the meeting on behalf of spouses of the heads of diplomatic missions known as HOMS Group and thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the meeting as well as for appreciating the activity of HOMS Group.

She also highlighted the activities of HOMS Group.

News.Az

News.Az