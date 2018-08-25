Merkel: Azerbaijan - biggest trading partner of Germany in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is Germany's biggest trading partner in the region.

According to Oxu.Az that the due statement came from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel while speaking in Baku at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an expanded format.

Merkel noted that Germany and Azerbaijan have a multi-faceted relationship.

"We have repeatedly met in the framework of international organizations, international meetings. I believe that this visit will give a new impetus to our relations. "

The Chancellor, highlighting the prospects for the development of relations in the sphere of culture, said that 200 years have passed since the establishment of two German colonies in Azerbaijan.

She also touched on the Karabakh conflict.

"Some people do not have any information on this issue.

We will probably touch on some critical points. This is a question of human rights and the humanitarian situation. We will also discuss the problems of this region. This is the Karabakh conflict. We would like to provide support for its solution," Merkel said.

