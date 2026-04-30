Meta eyes $25 billion bond sale to fuel massive AI expansion

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Meta Platforms is preparing to raise between $20 billion and $25 billion through a new investment-grade bond sale.

The planned offering would mark another major financing move by the tech giant as it continues to increase spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and other long-term investments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If completed, the deal would follow Meta’s record $30 billion bond issuance last year, which was one of the largest corporate debt sales in recent years. The company, like several other major technology firms, has increasingly turned to debt markets to support its expanding capital needs despite strong cash flows.

The report comes shortly after Meta raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2026 by $10 billion, bringing the expected range to between $125 billion and $145 billion. The company has not yet commented on the latest bond sale plans.

The move reflects broader industry trends, as major technology companies ramp up investment in AI development, data centers, and digital infrastructure, often requiring significant external financing alongside internal resources.

News.Az