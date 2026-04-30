EU launches age verification app to protect children online

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The European Commission has announced that its new age verification app is ready for deployment across the EU, with a mandate for all member states to roll it out by the end of 2026.

Designed to shield children from harmful content, grooming, and cyberbullying, the tool allows users to prove they meet age requirements for online platforms using a passport or ID card without sharing excessive personal data, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The app will be free, anonymous, and open-source, allowing governments to offer it as a standalone service or integrate it into the upcoming European Digital Identity Wallet.

While the Commission emphasizes that the tool is built to ensure privacy and security, the move follows warnings from hundreds of academics regarding potential data risks. The initiative is part of a broader crackdown on tech giants, including recent actions against Meta for failing to prevent children under 13 from accessing Instagram and Facebook.

News.Az