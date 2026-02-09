Meta pushes back against EU antitrust case over WhatsApp AI access

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta has criticized European Union regulators after being charged with breaching antitrust rules related to restrictions on AI rivals using WhatsApp’s business platform.

EU authorities warned they could force Meta to stop blocking competing AI services from operating through the WhatsApp Business API, escalating tensions between regulators and the U.S. tech giant, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta said the EU had no justification to intervene, arguing that developers and businesses already have multiple ways to distribute AI tools through app stores, operating systems, websites, and partnerships.

The company also rejected the idea that WhatsApp’s business interface is a critical gateway for AI chatbot distribution, saying regulators are overestimating its importance.

The dispute highlights growing global regulatory pressure on major tech firms over competition, data access, and platform dominance, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes a key battleground in the tech industry.

EU regulators have increasingly targeted large technology companies over alleged anti-competitive behavior, while companies argue that strict rules could slow innovation and limit consumer choice.

News.Az