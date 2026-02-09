President Aliyev, U.S. Chamber delegation discuss cooperation, investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The delegation was led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East and Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

It included Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers MMC, and Motorola Solutions.

News.Az