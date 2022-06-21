Military aircraft crashes in southern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Sukhoi Su-25 warplane has crashed in Russia’s southern Rostov region, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The plane crashed in the Chertkovsky district. According to preliminary reports, the pilot was killed in the crash," he said, adding that the aircraft had caught fire upon impact.

"A technical failure is believed to have caused the crash," the source noted.

There were no casualties or damage on the ground.

News.Az