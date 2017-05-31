Military helicopter crashes in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish military helicopter crashed in southeastern Şırnak province after being tangled in high tension power lines shortly after take off late Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed in Şenoba district near the border with Iraq, causing casualties, sources said.

There were 13 military personnel aboard the helicopter, reports said, while Defense Minister Fikri Işık headed to Şırnak province following the accident, Daily Sabah reports.

Şırnak Governorate released a statement regarding the incident.

"The Cougar type helicopter belonging to our military got tangled in high tension power lines, only three minutes after take off" the statement said, noting that the accident took place at around 7:40 PM local time.

News.Az

News.Az