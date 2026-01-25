Minnesota governor says Trump officials lied about Border Patrol shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sharply criticized officials in the Trump administration for spreading what he called false accounts of a fatal Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis before an investigation was completed, as tensions rose and the National Guard was mobilized in response, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Safak.

In a Saturday press conference, Walz asserted that federal authorities manufactured narratives about the shooting that contradicted available video evidence. The Democratic governor dismissed the Department of Homeland Security's version of events, describing their characterization as "nonsense" and "lies" while questioning the professionalism and tactics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents operating in the state.

Conflicting Accounts and Blocked Investigation

The dispute centers on a Friday morning incident where a Border Patrol officer shot and killed an armed individual identified by federal authorities as wanted for "violent assault." Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara provided contrasting information, identifying the deceased as a 37-year-old white American citizen with only traffic violations and a valid firearm permit. Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that its investigators were prevented from accessing the scene by DHS personnel after Minneapolis police requested assistance, raising questions about transparency and jurisdictional cooperation.

Escalating Rhetoric and Security Measures

Walz escalated his criticism by directly contacting the White House to request the removal of federal agents he claimed were exacerbating unrest, stating he lacks confidence in President Donald Trump to "do the right thing." The governor's comments came as Minnesota mobilized additional National Guard troops at the request of Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who cited potential for "continuing and growing conflict" following the federal agent-involved shooting. Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson confirmed that federal agents eventually withdrew from the scene, allowing state patrol officers to assume control.

Broader Implications for Federal-State Relations

This confrontation represents a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and several state governments over immigration enforcement and law enforcement jurisdiction. Walz's accusations of fabricated narratives and his characterization of ICE tactics as "horrific cruelty" highlight deepening divisions in how different levels of government perceive security operations and public safety priorities. The incident has reignited debates about sanctuary city policies, federal overreach, and appropriate use of force during immigration-related operations.

News.Az