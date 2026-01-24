Man shot dead by federal agents in U.S. Minneapolis: media

A man was shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis, the largest city in the U.S. state of Minnesota, on Saturday morning, local media reported, citing police, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident marks the latest deadly encounter during an ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation in the city.

Witnesses said the man was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to a hospital, according to local media.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara told the Minnesota Star Tribune later that the man "has died."

