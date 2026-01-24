Yandex metrika counter

Man shot dead by federal agents in U.S. Minneapolis: media

  • World
  • Share
Man shot dead by federal agents in U.S. Minneapolis: media
Source: Xinhua

A man was shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis, the largest city in the U.S. state of Minnesota, on Saturday morning, local media reported, citing police, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident marks the latest deadly encounter during an ongoing federal immigration enforcement operation in the city.

Witnesses said the man was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to a hospital, according to local media.

Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara told the Minnesota Star Tribune later that the man "has died."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      