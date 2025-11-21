Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe title following walkout scandal

Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe 2025 competition at a ceremony on Friday, bringing the event to a close. The pageant had made headlines earlier when a pageant executive called Bosch “dumb” in front of the other contestants in Thailand.

Bosch, 25, was named the 74th winner of the pageant, with Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh, 29, as the first runner-up, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, 25, Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo, 28, and the Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé, 27, rounded out the top five finalists at the 74th Miss Universe final, which had the theme of “The Power of Love.”

Bosch has now become the fourth Miss Universe winner from Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated Bosch’s win and applauded her for setting an example for other women.

“I like that she spoke up when she felt that was an injustice and that is an example,” Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing. “That thing they said about being prettier when you’re quiet has been left behind. Women are prettier when we speak and we participate.”

Bosch’s crowning comes after a confrontation that occurred during a sashing ceremony on Nov. 4, which was livestreamed on the Miss Universe Thailand Facebook page.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, executive director of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), reprimanded Bosch during the ceremony, causing her to stand up and leave the room.

Several contestants, including the current reigning Miss Universe, Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, Miss Universe Canada Jaime VandenBerg and Miss Universe Iraq Hanin Al Qoreishy, followed Bosch out of the room in solidarity.

Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Grand International, questioned Bosch’s absence from a social media shoot and claimed that she had “no respect.”