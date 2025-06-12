More than 290 killed in Air India plane crash, police say

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, chief of India's directorate of civil aviation, tells the Associated Press the plane crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, News.Az reports.
There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members on board, he says.
More than 290 people were killed in a plane crash in India's Ahmedabad city on Thursday, a police officer told Reuters, News.Az reports.
(17:12)
Over 200 people are feared to have been killed after an Air India flight crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing News18.
The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London at 1.17 PM.
The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.
(16:12)
“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik said, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.
He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.”
“Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.
The flight crashed midday shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with more than 240 people on board.
(16:00)
Over 100 bodies brought to local hospital after Air India crash
Over 100 bodies have been brought in a hospital in Ahmedabad after the Air India plane crashed on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.
A London-bound Air India flight crashed, five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Flight AI 171 was carrying 242 passengers.
(15:01)
As per sources, at least 120 people have been killed after the horrific Air India plane crash on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.
A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed five minutes after take off near the Ahmedabad airport. As per aviation officials, the pilots issued a MAYDAY call to the Ahmedabad ATC moments before the crash.
(14:20)
Plane crashed into doctors' hostel, say police
A senior police officer in Ahmedabad tells ANI news agency that the London-bound plane crashed into a doctors' hostel.
He says police, firefighters and other civic workers reached the spot within minutes. Rescue operations are still under way.
(14:02)
169 Indian nationals on board
Air India has now given the breakdown of the different nationalities on-board flight AI171.
There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board.
The airline says the injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.
(13:59)
Fifty-three British nationals on board - Air India
Fifty-three British nationals were on board the flight bound for Gatwick airport, Air India says, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Details of other nationalities on board are still coming in.
(13:34)
232 passengers and 12 crew members on board, official says
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, chief of India's directorate of civil aviation, tells the Associated Press the plane crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar, News.Az reports.
There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members on board, he says.
(13:28)
What we know so far
(13:16)
Signal from aircraft lost at 625 feet - Flight Radar
More now from flight-tracking website Flight Radar, which earlier said the signal was lost seconds after take-off, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Flight Radar says the Air India flight was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport at 09:50 local time. Its scheduled arrival time was 18:25 local time.
The signal was lost at 10:08 local time at 625 feet, less than a minute after take-off.
(13:10)
Ahmedabad Airport closed
Ahmedabad Airport has been shut down after an Air India passenger plane crashed on Thursday.
(12:54)
An Air India flight carrying 242 passengers has crashed near Ahmedabad in Gujarat, according to the State Police Control Room.
The London-bound flight reportedly went down shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.