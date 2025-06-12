More than 290 killed in Air India plane crash, police say

More than 290 people were killed in a plane crash in India's Ahmedabad city on Thursday, a police officer told Reuters, News.Az reports.

(17:12)

Over 200 people are feared to have been killed after an Air India flight crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing News18.

The incident took place when the Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, was taking off for London at 1.17 PM.

The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Heavy smoke was visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area in Ahmedabad. The fire brigade has rushed to the spot, and emergency response teams are being mobilised. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.

(16:12)

“It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” Commissioner G.S. Malik said, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

He added that with the plane crashing in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died.” “Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he said.

The flight crashed midday shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport with more than 240 people on board.

(16:00)

Over 100 bodies brought to local hospital after Air India crash

Over 100 bodies have been brought in a hospital in Ahmedabad after the Air India plane crashed on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed, five minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Flight AI 171 was carrying 242 passengers.

(15:01)

As per sources, at least 120 people have been killed after the horrific Air India plane crash on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed five minutes after take off near the Ahmedabad airport. As per aviation officials, the pilots issued a MAYDAY call to the Ahmedabad ATC moments before the crash.