Moscow to announce new UN ambassador after official appointment

The name of Russia’s new Permanent Representative at the United Nations will be announced after the envoy’s official appointment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko

"We know about everything," the presidential spokesman said in response to a question about whether the Kremlin knew about plans for the appointment of Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN, TASS reports.

"Traditionally, personnel appointments are not announced. When it [the appointment] takes place, we’ll report about that," the Kremlin spokesman said.

