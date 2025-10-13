MTV to shut down its popular music TV channels after four decades

Paramount Global, the parent company of MTV, has announced plans to close all remaining MTV-branded music networks by the end of 2025.

The phase-out will begin in the United Kingdom and Ireland, where the channels are scheduled to go off air on December 31, 2025, before extending to other European markets, including Poland, Hungary, Germany, and Austria, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This decision marks the end of nearly four decades of continuous music video broadcasting, as iconic channels such as MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live prepare to cease operations.

Over the years, the network shifted its focus from music to reality and entertainment shows like Geordie Shore, The Challenge, and Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Its flagship channel, MTV HD, will remain on air. But the heart of MTV, its music-first identity, has long since faded, replaced by a lineup designed for binge-watching rather than discovery.

For a generation that remembers waiting to catch the latest TRL episode or MTV Unplugged session, this marks the official end of what was once the coolest corner of pop culture.

News.Az