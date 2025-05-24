Musk says he’s back to 24/7 work mode after major X outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s social media platform X experienced a major outage on Saturday, affecting tens of thousands of users across the United States, Europe and other countries, News.az reports citing Investing.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors service disruptions, the number of reported issues peaked at over 25,800 around 8:51 a.m. ET.

The outage, which also hit users in Germany, France, the UK, India, Canada, Spain, and Australia, appeared to be mostly resolved by early afternoon. X has not provided a detailed explanation of the cause.

“Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms,” owner Elon Musk posted on X as users were reporting the outage.

“I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla, plus Starship launch next week, as we have critical technologies rolling out.”

Last month, Musk said he plans to sharply reduce his involvement in U.S. government affairs following a steep decline in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s profits and sales in early 2025.

Musk, who has chaired the Department for Government Efficiency (Doge) since its creation last year, said his time commitment to the advisory body would "drop significantly" beginning next month.

The move comes amid growing pressure from investors and critics who argue that Musk’s political engagement has distracted from his leadership at Tesla and his other businesses.

"My time allocation to Doge will drop significantly," he said, signaling a renewed focus on Tesla and its operational challenges.

Musk’s role in DOGE—an initiative aimed at cutting federal spending and streamlining government operations—has made him a polarizing figure in Washington. His direct influence over government policy has drawn scrutiny, while his business entanglements have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The political exposure has also sparked backlash abroad. Protests and boycotts targeting Tesla have erupted in several countries, reflecting unease with Musk’s expanding public role beyond business and technology.

