Musk unveils Tesla’s plans to have humanoid robots for internal use next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has announced Tesla's plans to have humanoid robots in low production for the company’s internal use in 2025, News.Az reports.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” Musk said on X.Musk said on June 14 that Tesla will put several thousand robots into production at the company's facilities in 2025. The businessman proposed the idea of producing a humanoid robot in August 2021. The project was named Optimus, the model will be as tall as a person and will be able to lift a weight of about 20 kilograms.

News.Az