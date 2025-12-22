Mustafa Suleyman: We won’t support autonomous AI systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has warned that the company will abandon any artificial intelligence system that shows signs of operating independently from human control.

Suleyman said Microsoft is firmly committed to developing human-centric superintelligence, drawing a clear line against AI models that could set their own goals or act autonomously, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We won’t continue to develop a system that has the potential to run away from us,” Suleyman said, stressing that alignment and containment are non-negotiable requirements before any highly advanced AI system is released to the public.

His remarks come shortly after Microsoft exited contractual limitations with OpenAI that had previously restricted the tech giant from developing its own artificial general intelligence (AGI) models. Despite this newfound freedom, Suleyman signaled that Microsoft is not interested in rushing to market, positioning caution as a competitive advantage rather than a weakness.

According to Suleyman, the AI industry has reached a critical crossroads, with emerging systems increasingly capable of setting objectives, acting independently, and even modifying their own code — developments he described as significantly raising risk levels.

At the same time, Microsoft’s AI division faces mounting pressure from investors. Azure AI, one of the company’s flagship platforms, has struggled with adoption, prompting demands for clearer paths to profitability.

Looking ahead, Suleyman said he sees the most responsible use of superintelligence in healthcare, particularly in medical diagnostics. Microsoft is currently developing AI systems designed to identify rare diseases, with clinical trials already underway.

Suleyman also acknowledged that stricter government regulation and guardrails are inevitable as AI systems grow more powerful, warning that the road ahead for the industry will be challenging but necessary.

News.Az