Myanmar opens polls in first election since military coup -PHOTOS

Voters line up to cast their ballots at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)

Myanmar has opened polling stations for its first general election in five years, marking a pivotal moment for the military-ruled nation. As reported by News.Az with reference to ClickOrlando, voting began on December 28, 2025, under tight security and against the backdrop of an ongoing civil conflict.

Polling stations opened across more than 100 constituencies nationwide. It is the first electoral process since the 2021 military coup, which sparked mass protests, repression and a prolonged armed conflict.

Opposition participation is severely restricted — the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, is banned, and international observers question the fairness of the vote. Critics argue the election is intended to legitimize military rule rather than restore democracy.

The election will take place in three phases — December 28, January 11, and January 25, 2026 — after which the composition of the new parliament will be announced.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February 2021, detaining civilian leaders and dismantling democratic institutions. Years later, the country remains divided, with large regions controlled by resistance forces and armed ethnic groups, while millions have been displaced by fighting.

