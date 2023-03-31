NATO, alliance members welcome Finland's NATO bid ratification

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK, Lithuania and Estonia as well as NATO chief have welcomed Türkiye's ratification of Finland's accession to NATO, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"I welcome the vote of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye to complete the ratification of Finland’s accession. This will make the whole NATO family stronger & safer," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said: "I look forward to raising #Finland’s flag at #NATO HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger & safer."

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Finland’s accession to NATO will make all allies safer.

"Peace, freedom and collective security is what underpins our alliance. We stand united against Russia’s rejection of these principles. NATO’s door is open," he tweeted.

"Lithuania of course welcomes Turkïye's decision, and now we look forward to welcoming the fourth Baltic State into NATO," Gabrielius Landsbergis, the country's foreign minister, said on Twitter.

"Hello Finland!" Landsbergis said, adding: "Next step: Hey Sweden!"

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, for her part, wrote on the micro-blogging site: "All Allies have now ratified Finland's accession to NATO. Welcome to NATO, dear northern neighbours."

"This is a historic moment for the Baltic Sea region and the whole Alliance. Hope Hungary and Türkiye will now ratify Sweden's accession swiftly," Kallas said.

Türkiye's parliament on Thursday approved Finland's bid to join the military alliance. All 30 member states have now ratified Finland's accession, a requirement for the country to join NATO.

