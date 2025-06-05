NATO chief to urge 5% GDP defense spending at Hague summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Thursday that he will propose a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP at the upcoming Hague summit to bolster allied deterrence in response to increasing global threats.

Speaking at a press conference following the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, Rutte said the proposed target includes 3.5% for core defense spending and 1.5% for defense-related investments such as infrastructure and industrial capacity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We agreed on an ambitious new set of capability targets. And this is so important, these targets describe exactly what capabilities allies need to invest in over the coming years," he said, calling the decision "historic."

He confirmed the new goal would apply to all allies, including the US, and expressed confidence that final agreement will be reached ahead of the summit, which is scheduled for June 24-25.

"There's broad support," he said, adding that the summit declaration is expected to focus on spending, defense industrial production, and support for Ukraine.

Rutte also reaffirmed NATO's role as a nuclear alliance "as long as nuclear weapons exist," warning that boosting defense industrial production is essential to sustain deterrence.

News.Az