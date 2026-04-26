Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near Khorugh, Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A moderate 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 44 km southeast of Khorugh in the Gorno-Badakhshan region of Tajikistan early Sunday morning. The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am local time at a moderate depth of 100 km. Despite the magnitude, the earthquake was not reported as being felt by local residents, likely due to its significant depth underground, News.Az reports, citing Volcano Discovery.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

News.Az