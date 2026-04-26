Six injured during emergency evacuation of Swiss Air flight in Delhi - VIDEO

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Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.

Flight LX147, an Airbus A330, was accelerating for takeoff at around 1:08 am when one of its engines failed and caught fire, officials said. The crew immediately rejected the takeoff and initiated emergency procedures, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

All passengers were evacuated using emergency slides, while stairs were arranged for a few who were unable to use them. Six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to hospital. The crew remained unharmed.

News.Az