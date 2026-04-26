Iran executes man convicted for attacking security forces

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Czechia ranks 19th in global prosperity, outperforming France and UK

The Czech Republic has secured 19th place in the Hello Safe Prosperity Index 2026, outranking major economies like France and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing Expats.

Unlike traditional GDP-focused lists, this index evaluates economic power alongside wealth distribution and quality of life. Czechia’s high position is driven by its strong performance in social indicators, as the country boasts one of Europe’s lowest levels of income inequality and a low poverty rate of approximately 6.4%.

The index combines GDP per capita, gross national income, and the Human Development Index to measure real living standards rather than just corporate output. While the Czech economy is smaller than many in Western Europe, it scores high in human development, education, and health. While Norway, Ireland, and Luxembourg top the global list, Czechia’s position at 19th highlights an economic model where prosperity is more evenly shared among its citizens than in many larger, higher-income nations like the United States.

News.Az