Nepal struggles with flood and landslide aftermath as death toll reaches 192 - VIDEO

Nepal is currently facing the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains that began on Monday.

Massive #flooding in #NepalFlood has killed 112 people. Another 65 are missing.



The heaviest rains in 54 years have caused rivers to overflow their banks, local media reports.



The floods have washed away, among other things, the #BaileyBridge, which is the main trade route… pic.twitter.com/sdmdP8ROUy