Nepal struggles with flood and landslide aftermath as death toll reaches 192 - VIDEO

Nepal is currently facing the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains that began on Monday.

Residents are confronted with the arduous task of cleaning their homes and retrieving their belongings from the mud, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least 192 people died and 32 were still missing in two days of incessant rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and over areas in India bordering Nepal.

In the northern areas of Bangladesh, separated from Nepal by a thin strip of Indian territory, more than 100,000 people were stranded following heavy rains and the onrush of water from upstream, officials said.



Hill-ringed Kathmandu Valley, which is home to four million people and the capital, alone saw 56 deaths and suffered one of its worst devastations in recent years where rivers spilled over banks and flooded homes, hospitals, roads, bridges and markets.

Prithvi Subba Gurung, a senior minister and cabinet spokesperson, said the government was assessing the extent of damage and the cost of rebuilding.

Some weather stations in Kathmandu recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall for decades, officials said.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

