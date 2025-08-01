News.az
Tag:
Heavy Rains
Heavy rains kill 11 in Madagascar
07 Jan 2026-07:12
Evacuation alerts as heavy rains, storm hit Southern California
24 Dec 2025-13:22
One dead in Redding as floods, heavy rain hit Northern California -
VIDEO
22 Dec 2025-10:38
Heavy rains cause 3 damaged buildings to collapse in Gaza City
11 Dec 2025-20:30
Sri Lanka declares emergency as cyclone kills 132
29 Nov 2025-17:48
Vietnam floods death toll climbs to 98
26 Nov 2025-09:01
Death toll rises to 16 in central Vietnam floods
20 Nov 2025-08:22
Six dead, 17 missing in Central Java landslide, Indonesia
15 Nov 2025-15:41
Landslides in Indonesia's Central Java kill two, leave dozens missing -
VIDEO
14 Nov 2025-17:35
Coastal flooding expected in New York amid heavy rain and storms
30 Oct 2025-16:06
