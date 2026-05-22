Denmark’s government formation stalls as coalition talks falter

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Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced on Friday that his effort to form a centre-right government had failed, extending the post-election deadlock in the Nordic nation’s parliament.

A March election resulted in a fragmented ​assembly of 12 parties, with Prime ​Minister Mette Frederiksen resigning after her ⁠Social Democrats remained the largest party but ​suffered their worst election result since 1903, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Poulsen, ​leader of the right-wing Liberal Party, had been asked by the king to explore government options ​after caretaker Prime Minister Frederiksen's own coalition talks ​collapsed earlier this month.

He had sought to form a ‌government, ⁠seeking backing from right-wing parties, but failed to secure support from Lars Lokke Rasmussen's centrist Moderate Party, which had abandoned ​talks with ​Frederiksen and ⁠proposed that Poulsen be given the task.

Denmark's King Frederik will ​now hold fresh talks with party ​leaders ⁠and could ask Frederiksen to make another attempt at forming a government, or hand ⁠the ​task to one of ​the other party leaders.

News.Az