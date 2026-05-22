Denmark’s government formation stalls as coalition talks falter
Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced on Friday that his effort to form a centre-right government had failed, extending the post-election deadlock in the Nordic nation’s parliament.
A March election resulted in a fragmented assembly of 12 parties, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen resigning after her Social Democrats remained the largest party but suffered their worst election result since 1903, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Poulsen, leader of the right-wing Liberal Party, had been asked by the king to explore government options after caretaker Prime Minister Frederiksen's own coalition talks collapsed earlier this month.
He had sought to form a government, seeking backing from right-wing parties, but failed to secure support from Lars Lokke Rasmussen's centrist Moderate Party, which had abandoned talks with Frederiksen and proposed that Poulsen be given the task.
Denmark's King Frederik will now hold fresh talks with party leaders and could ask Frederiksen to make another attempt at forming a government, or hand the task to one of the other party leaders.
By Ulviyya Salmanli