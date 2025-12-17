Yandex metrika counter

Netanyahu reveals $35B natural gas deal with Egypt

  • World
  • Share
Netanyahu reveals $35B natural gas deal with Egypt
Photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBERG/FLASH90

On Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the approval of a significant natural gas deal with Egypt valued at 112 billion shekels (about $35 billion).

“The deal is worth 112 billion shekels, the largest gas deal in Israel's history,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of 1850GMT, there was no official confirmation or statement from Egyptian authorities regarding the deal.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      