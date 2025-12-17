Netanyahu reveals $35B natural gas deal with Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the approval of a significant natural gas deal with Egypt valued at 112 billion shekels (about $35 billion).

“The deal is worth 112 billion shekels, the largest gas deal in Israel's history,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of 1850GMT, there was no official confirmation or statement from Egyptian authorities regarding the deal.

