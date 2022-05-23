New emerging opportunities in post-conflict period strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as regional hub – Kazakh ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

New opportunities that are emerging in the post-conflict period strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a regional hub, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov.

He delivered the remarks Monday during a round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the creation of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, a correspondent of News.Az reports. The event is organized by the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

The Kazakh diplomat noted that Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war in 2020 has reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Abdykarimov expressed hope for the successful continuation of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

