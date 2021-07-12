Newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator arrives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, arrived in Baku.

“Sunday morning walk in the Old City. İçərişəhər is a unique historical pearl right in the heart of beautiful Baku,” Andreeva wrote on her Twitter page, sharing the photos taken from the Icherisheher, Baku.

Vladanka Andreeva brings 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building, which she has acquired within the United Nations and externally through multiple assignments across Europe and Asia.

At the United Nations, Vladanka Andreeva most recently held the position of Country Director for the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) in Cambodia and led the United Nations Country Team Task Force for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

Before that, as Strategic Intervention Adviser for the UNAIDS Regional Office for Asia-Pacific, she led efforts to strengthen the implementation of evidence-informed, human rights-based, and gender-sensitive country programs. She served as Monitoring and Evaluation Team Lead for UNAIDS Vietnam before that.

Ms. Andreeva also worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as Policy Advisor for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States and was Advisor to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in North Macedonia. She took this position after serving with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also in North Macedonia.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Andreeva worked with the non-profit organization Pharmaciens Sans Frontières and coordinated humanitarian relief for refugees.

